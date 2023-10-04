UAE weather: Temperature to hit lows of 29ºC in Dubai, fog to form tonight

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 7:14 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 7:15 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Temperatures could be as high as 43ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 70 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

