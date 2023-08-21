UAE weather: Low clouds to appear, temperatures set to rise slightly

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 7:30 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning with a probability of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country, as compared to 46ºC yesterday. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

