UAE weather: Light rains over some areas; yellow alert issued for dust, reduced visibility

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 7:28 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 8:28 AM

The weather today is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with low clouds appearing over the eastern coast by morning, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

As per the NCM, light rains showered over some areas of the eastern coast during the early hours of the morning.

The met also issued a yellow alert for dust in some areas of the country. Residents are urged to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

Photo: NCM/X

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi police has urged drivers to be cautious due to lowered visibility during high winds and dust. Motorists have been warned against being distracted by taking photos and videos the dust.