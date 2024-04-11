UAE weather: Light rainfall possible, temperatures to dip to 15ºC

The leaders wished other worshippers at the mosques and musallahs on the joyous occasion
The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of light rainfall over scattered areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 40ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 65 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The leaders wished other worshippers at the mosques and musallahs on the joyous occasion
In festive spirit, authorities across different emirates have announced no-pay parking for certain days
Sheikh Mohamed even prayed to God to continue 'to bestow his blessings on our nation and grants peace and harmony to the people of the world'
At 6.20 am, the crack of dawn, residents headed out to their nearest mosques to pray shoulder-to-shoulder on the joyous occasion
Weighing 2.89kg, baby Umair spread waves of happiness and celebration among his family and the hospital staff
Festive decorations, prayers, and joyful gatherings among residents spread across the Emirates
Temple witnessed a heavy footfall of worshippers due to Eid Al Fitr holidays, coinciding with school break and different Hindu festivals this week
Sheikh Mohamed himself chose the design of the architectural marvel of the temple when two plans were presented