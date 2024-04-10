UAE weather: Light rainfall possible, partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 7:38 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and Western areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of light rainfall.

Temperatures could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 19ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

