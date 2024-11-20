UAE weather: Light rainfall expected; fair to partly cloudy conditions today

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Light rainfall may be seen today, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, due some cloud formation towards the east.

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions today. according to a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent in internal areas, and can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains. Temperatures will range between in 22°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 23°C and 31°C in Dubai.