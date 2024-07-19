UAE weather: Light rain to hit some areas; cloudy skies ahead

Trump Tower Dubai will include a hotel and branded residential units
UAE residents may see some showers in mountain areas today, July 19, the Met department said.
Overall, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy for most parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Winds will be light to moderate but may stir up dust at times. Temperatures could hit a high of 48 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
Humidity will rise by night until Saturday morning, especially in the northern areas. This means residents may start their day with a blanket of fog and mist tomorrow.
Waves will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
