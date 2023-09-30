UAE weather: Humid tonight, clouds to appear eastward

Did you know the shows have themes? Official takes us behind the scenes of ‘fireworks nights’ that will now move to Bluewaters and The Beach
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Some clouds will appear Eastward which may become convective by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 43ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 70 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
