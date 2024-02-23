UAE weather: Humid tonight, chance of fog formation

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 7:23 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Low clouds will appear over some Eastern areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 60 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

