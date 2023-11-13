UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperature to drop to 15°C in some areas

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: KT file/Shihab
Photo: KT file/Shihab

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 7:15 AM

The weather in the UAE on Monday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to drop to 23°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while mountainous regions will see the mercury drop to 15°C. The Capital will see a high of 33°C, and Dubai a high of 34°C.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some areas towards the west of the country. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE