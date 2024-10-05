UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder expected as low surface pressure approaches

This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
The country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days, according to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology. From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels."
During these days, UAE will go through the "extension of a surface low pressure accompanied with an extension of an upper air low pressure from the south and another upper air low pressure extension from the north", according to the weather department.
Here is a visual, shared by the NCM:
As these pressure fields come together with the presence of the mountains towards the east, and the cold air-mass at certain heights, convective clouds are likely to form.
This may cause rain to fall over some eastern, northern, and southern areas.
Rain may be seen towards the east on Sunday; from Monday to Wednesday, lightning and thunder will accompany heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.
From Monday to Wednesday, there will also be a drop in horizontal visibility as light to moderate winds are expected, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
Updated rules have been issued for these commuters as experts call for safer batteries to avoid the risk of spontaneous combustion on trains
Both parties also confirmed their shared commitment to improving cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially after the President's recent historic visit to the US
A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
The Federal Public Prosecution is currently investigating several cases pertaining to cheating the examination system
The authority urged drivers to avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road and said that motorists should head to the nearest safe parking area
Rules on carrying the e-scooter have now been updated by the Roads and Transport Authority
In splitting the prize money among 11 people, there would be some maths involved because some pitched in Dh50, others Dh100, and a few gave Dh200