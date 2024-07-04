UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy with blowing dust and sand in some areas

The Ministry of Interior has a satellite-powered mobile unit in each of the seven emirates to deal with any contingency
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology forecasts Thursday's weather to be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional blowing dust and sand, particularly affecting the internal and eastern areas.
Residents could expect light to moderate winds, which may become fresh to strong at times, potentially reducing horizontal visibility.
Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, while in the Oman Sea, conditions will range from slight to moderate, potentially becoming rough by late night.
The temperatures in the country are expected to reach a maximum of 46°C in Gasyoura, while Abu Dhabi will see highs of 40°C and Dubai will experience temperatures up to 41°C. Humidity levels in the morning will be significant in some coastal areas, reaching up to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 70 per cent in Dubai.
