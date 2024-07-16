UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy today; fog and mist likely over some areas

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:19 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy today and hazy at times. Temperatures can range between 24℃ and 48℃ in the internal areas.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. Some convective clouds might form towards the east by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.