E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; fog likely by night

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions to continue today. By afternoon, convective clouds may appear towards the east.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially towards the west. Humidity levels can go up to 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, while it may be as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.

Temperatures will range between 29°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 28°C and 37°C in Dubai.

By night and tomorrow morning, fog and mist may also form. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE