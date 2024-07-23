E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; dust to blow

Temperatures will range between 34℃ and 39℃ in Dubai

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:16 AM

Today, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast. Convective clouds may form eastward over the mountains by afternoon.

Humid conditions can be seen by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Temperatures will range between 33℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and 34℃ and 39℃ in Dubai.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow in a northwesterly to southwesterly direction. With a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, these winds can reach up to 40kmph, causing dust and sand to blow.


The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE