UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, mercury to hit 31ºC

The imposition of the document raises questions about its necessity and its impact on the right to travel, a migrant rights advocate says
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate Southwesterly to Southeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 to 20 till 30kmph.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The imposition of the document raises questions about its necessity and its impact on the right to travel, a migrant rights advocate says
Aerobatics flight manoeuvres include loops and rolls and vertical climbs of up to 3,000 feet; prices, duration – all you need to know
The requirement is part of what is known as ‘Workforce Planning Policy’ formulated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
More than 300 prime ministers, heads of international organisations, business leaders and eight Nobel laureates will be in attendance
It is to meet the needs of the most vulnerable categories of families, who mainly consist of children, the elderly, and women
A recent survey has revealed that more than two-thirds of employees in the UAE will stay in the country for the next five years or more
The imposing six-seater 4X4 features an autonomous vehicle stack, six drones and can reach a top speed of 130kmph
It will cover key commercial and urban areas to make charging fast, convenient, and accessible to residents