UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; dust to blow

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a probability of cloud formation towards the east and south, which may be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures will range between 31°C and 45°C in Dubai, and between 30°C and 46°C in Abu Dhabi.
The weather is expected to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
