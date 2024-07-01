UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; dust to blow

You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority
The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
There will be light to moderate winds. The winds may freshen at times during daytime, causing dust to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the weather department forecasted.
The temperatures can go as high as 47℃ in the internal areas, and as low as 24℃ in the mountainous region.
Humidity could range between 15 per cent and 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi, with temperatures going up to 42℃. In Dubai, temperatures can reach up to 40℃, with a humidity ranging between 20 per cent and 70 per cent.
