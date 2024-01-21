UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; chance of rainfall

Residents worried about extra cost, but hopeful new toll gates will help ease traffic
The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds forming over some northern and eastern areas by afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a probability of light rainfall.
Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times, especially over the sea. The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas.
