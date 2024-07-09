E-Paper

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures can reach up to 50℃ today in the internal regions

by

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 7:30 AM

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds appear over the eastern coast by morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 50℃, and can go as low as 26℃ in the internal regions. Temperatures will range between 33℃ to 46℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 33℃ to 47℃ in Dubai.


By night and Wednesday morning, it will be humid over some coastal areas. Humidity can go up to 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, and as low as 10 per cent in the internal regions.


There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by morning in Oman Sea, the weather department predicted.

