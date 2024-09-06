UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead as temperatures to dip to 22ºC

More benefits like schooling should be implemented by employers to help staff overcome the rising cost of challenges, an expert has said
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a chance of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.
Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Western areas. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 75 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
More benefits like schooling should be implemented by employers to help staff overcome the rising cost of challenges, an expert has said
When he came here, he said he was a bachelor and now is leaving as a grandfather with grown grandchildren
Many establishments are actively implementing strategies to minimise food waste and ensure that it is repurposed or disposed off responsibly
Though the celestial spectacle can be seen with the naked eye, one would need a telescope to see the rings and moons
The one-meter asteroid was expected to land near Luzon island in Philippines, according to the European Space Agency
Spreading rumours and fake news is a serious offence in the UAE, with penalties ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 in fines and imprisonment
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the country was working to 'using education as a tool to attract talent at an early age'
The rulers of Sharjah and Ajman offered similar cables of condolences