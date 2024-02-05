UAE weather: Fair in general and partly cloudy on Monday

Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, also revealed plans for a new tower in the city, calling it the 'female Burj Khalifa'
On Monday morning, residents in the UAE will be greeted by fair weather in general. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be partly cloudy at times.
Wind will be light to moderate and fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, which will cause some blowing dust. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 4.9 °C in Jebel Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:00 UAE Local time. Temperatures could be as high as 25ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
The country will see an extension of a surface low pressure system from the East and a surface high pressure system from the West, accompanied with an extension of a weak upper air low-pressure system.
On Sunday, the country's northernmost point brought along a winter surprise and temperature dipped to 3.4°C in Jebel Jais Mountain at 02:30 UAE Local time. An unexpected dip in the mercury will give residents in Ras Al Khaimah a taste of winter chill in the desert.
