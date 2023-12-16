UAE weather: Dusty day ahead; humidity expected by night

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 7:21 AM

As the weekend kicks off for UAE residents, the weather today is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times during the daytime, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds might appear over some coastal and western areas during the day associated with light rainfall.

Weather conditions are likely to become humid over some internal western areas by night and Sunday morning.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow today, freshening at times.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 8ºC in internal parts of the country, with the highest reaching 28ºC.

