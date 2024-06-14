UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected today; temperatures to hit 48ºC

Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Friday, June 14, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The met also noted that more clouds will appear in the eastern areas by afternoon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the weather department, temperatures today will reach up to 48ºC in coastal and internal areas. In Gasyoura, Mezaira, Al Quaa, and Razeen, the temperature will reach up to 47ºC.
Temperatures will reach up to and 45ºC and 48ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. The humidity index for Dubai will reach up to 60 per cent and 50 per cent in Abu Dhabi.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country, causing dust during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers
Distribution of funds will be done through the institute Norka Roots, an entity by the government of the south Indian state
They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival
When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do
Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'abduction'
Recently, one patrol officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver