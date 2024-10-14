Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32.2°C

UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected; partly cloudy day ahead

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 7:19 AM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 7:19 AM

Top Stories

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

Dubai: Fourth new bridge along Al Khail Road to open on October 13, ease traffic to Deira

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

Dusty conditions are forecast in the UAE on Monday as light to moderate winds are set to blow and freshen at times.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy sometimes while clouds will appear on some eastern parts and might be convective by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Recommended For You

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

UAE residents first to experience world's fastest 5G-Advanced network speed of 62 Gbps

Dubai: AA17 licence plate sells for Dh8 million as RTA auctions 90 premium numbers

UAE residents face soaring end-of-year ticket prices amid demand for top destinations

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

 

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Humidity levels will reach a high of 85 per cent in coastal parts of the country and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

The mercury will rise to a high of 38℃ in Abu Dhabi and 39℃ in Dubai.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 42°C in internal areas.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story