UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy, chances of rain by night

On Wednesday, expect dusty conditions with partial cloud cover across the region. In the UAE, clouds will develop over certain northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall by nightfall.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts a further drop in temperature. Humidity is set to rise during the night and into Thursday morning, potentially leading to mist formation along some coastal areas.
Winds will range from light to moderate, occasionally picking up and carrying suspended dust. In terms of sea conditions, expect moderate to slight waves in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate waves in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to range from around 21°C to 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
