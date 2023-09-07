UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Dust to blow, low clouds may form

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas

By Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 7:28 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, some clouds may form Eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE