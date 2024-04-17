UAE weather: Cloudy skies with rains expected in some areas on Wednesday

Photo:Thanweer Mohammad

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:11 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:26 AM

If weather forecasts are to be believed, it appears that the worst is behind us! Following a record-breaking rainfall in the UAE from late Monday until Tuesday night, residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief on Wednesday, April 17.

Although the day will remain cloudy with rainfall in some areas, the intensity is expected to be significantly less. So, residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the region, with cloud cover increasing and rainfall anticipated over coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said that from Wednesday morning to afternoon, convective clouds will develop over coastal areas, leading to rainfall. These clouds will then concentrate over Eastern and Northern regions, with a gradual decrease in cloud cover expected by Wednesday noon.

As per the below map provided by Windy, thunderstorms have now moved away from the country.

Clouds over the Emirates

Humidity levels will rise during the night and into Thursday morning, particularly in internal and coastal areas. Winds will generally be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and leading to blowing dust in some areas. The sea conditions are forecasted to range from moderate to slight by evening in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On April 16, 2024, the UAE experienced an unprecedented display of nature's fury with its heaviest rainfall in recent memory. Tuesday's downpour claimed the life of an Emirati man and disrupted life in numerous regions across the country. The Dubai Metro came to a standstill, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded, while many flights were cancelled and Dubai International (DXB) airport diverted all inbound flights until conditions improved.

In response to the adverse weather, mosques across the UAE sounded out a message, urging Muslims to offer prayers at home as the nation coped with the aftermath of the heavy rains.

