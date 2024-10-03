UAE weather: Clear skies ahead; temperatures may dip below 30°C in some areas

The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
It's a good day for a stroll with clear skies expected and temperatures now more pleasant.
Like yesterday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast clear skies for Thursday, but some thick clouds may appear in the east and the south.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures may hit a high of 41 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi but may also dip to 27 degrees Celsius in some parts of the UAE Capital.
It will be humid at night and it may remain so until Friday morning, leading to foggy conditions over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate in speed but may reach 40kmph at times.
Waves will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of Oman.
ALSO READ:
The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms
Law enforcement and crisis management representatives gathered in Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise
The study showed how 8 out of 10 residents reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system
This edition celebrates the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
Museums Express houses exhibits, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel
Many private schools are heading for a half-term break from October 14 to 18 or October 21 to 25