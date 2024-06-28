UAE weather: Chances of rain in some areas, humid tonight

The new policy will be in place until October, authority says
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a chance of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward which can be associated with rainfall by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 90 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
