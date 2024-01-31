UAE weather: Chance of rainfall tonight, slightly hazy day ahead

This season, the emirate is welcoming over 300,000 visitors, with 49 ships arriving at the largest cruise terminal in the region
The day will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, becoming cloudy over some Western and Coastal areas and extends Northward and Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of rainfall especially tonight and tomorrow morning.
The UAE will be affected by a surface depression extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds with an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure, and a westerly air stream with clouds flowing from the south-west, the NCM said on Tuesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 75 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
This season, the emirate is welcoming over 300,000 visitors, with 49 ships arriving at the largest cruise terminal in the region
Back in the 1960s, when there were no roads or highways, the leader laid the foundation to create a modern-day capital city with world-class infrastructure
The initiative aims to identify congenital anomalies, immune deficiencies for motor disabilities and intellectual disabilities in future offspring
KT annual subscription drive launched
The DHA system decreases financial strain by 25-30 per cent for diabetes patients
One of the largest healthcare shows in the region, it has more than 3,000 exhibitors consisting of investors, professionals and educators
The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured
The idea is for a patient to enter simulations and be coached with responses