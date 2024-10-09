UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to dip to 20°C in some areas

Residents can expect rainfall today over some eastern and southern areas of the UAE, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

These showers are a result of convective cloud formation over these particular areas. The country has been experiencing varying intensities of rainfall over the past few days, especially towards northern and southern emirates.

The weather department had previously warned of heavy rain and thunder due to the UAE experiencing surface low pressure, causing rainfall in some parts of the country until today.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The overall weather on Wednesday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.