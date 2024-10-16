UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to dip

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a dip in temperatures, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There might be some convective cloud formation over some areas, especially towards Eastern and Southern areas today, associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand. This may reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.