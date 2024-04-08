UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 7:16 AM

As many residents across the UAE kick off a long break for Eid, they can expect partly cloudy weather in general, with medium clouds appearing over coastal western areas and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a probability of light rainfall today.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10ºC in internal areas and reach a high of 39ºC.

