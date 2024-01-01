UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today in some areas; red, yellow alerts issued due to fog

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 7:31 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall during daytime, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country.

The weather today will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas.

ALSO READ: