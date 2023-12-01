UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today in mountains; humid night ahead

Aster DM Healthcare’s founder Dr Azad Moopen unveils his future plans amid strategic Gulf stake divestment
The weather today will be partly cloudy in general in the UAE, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Clouds are set to appear eastward and become convective by afternoon over mountains parts of the country, associated with rainfall.
The weather will get humid by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Lowest temperature is set to drop to 17ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest expected to reach 25ºC in internal areas of the UAE.
