UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; humid by night

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy at times, with clouds forming over some northern and eastern areas by afternoon, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a probability of light rainfall today.
Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times, especially over the sea. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 28ºC in internal areas.
