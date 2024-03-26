UAE weather: Chance of rainfall; temperatures to drop to 12ºC in some areas

The horizontal visibility is down to less than 2000 metres and the situation is likely to last until 6pm, the NCM said
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is also a chance of rainfall over scattered areas, with a significant decrease in temperatures.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea causing blowing dust. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.
