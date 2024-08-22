UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; temperatures to drop to 22°C

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:28 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with chances of light rainfall over the eastern coast, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

As per an earlier forecast, rains are expected until August 23, along with continued dusty conditions across most parts of the UAE.

Low clouds are set to also appear over the eastern coast. Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

