UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; dusty day ahead

Temperatures are expected to drop to 8ºC in internal areas of the country

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 7:19 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, becoming cloudy over island regions and some areas, specifically coastal and northern areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of rainfall by afternoon in some areas.

Light to moderate wind are set to blow, freshening gradually especially over the sea and causing blowing dust.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 8ºC in internal areas of UAE, with the highest reaching 30ºC.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE