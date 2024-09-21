UAE weather: Chance of rain today; fair conditions continue

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 7:17 AM

The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of rain today, due to a probability of some convective clouds formation towards the east.

Temperatures will range between 30°C and 37°C in Dubai, and between 29°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Humidity is expected to go up to 90 per cent in the internal regions and coastal areas, while it can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.