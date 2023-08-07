UAE weather: Chance of rain in some parts of the country, dusty day ahead

Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8
UAE residents to experience a partly cloudy and dusty day ahead. According to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon over some Eastern and Western areas associated with rainfall.
The Met Department forecasts a humid night over some coastal areas that would continue till Tuesday morning. Light to moderate winds, and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, may reduce the horizontal visibility. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures in the country will drop slightly, with the Mercury touching the high of 47ºC; it is set to rise to 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 45ºC in Dubai.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 49.3 °C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:45 UAE Local time.
ALSO READ:
Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8
As of Saturday, at least three people had died in what the Prime Minister called the country's 'worst natural disaster' in recent times
The inclement weather conditions could continue throughout this week
Government's swift response helped limit damage, say residents
The authority also provided a number for Emiratis to be used in case of emergency: 0097180024
Powered by artificial intelligence, interactive screens in the vehicle enhance the driving experience
In its 140th edition, Mahzooz saw 2,771 participants take home Dh1,859,000 in prize money
The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the period of disruption