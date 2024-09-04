UAE weather: Chance of rain; dusty conditions expected

Three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving 10-year prison term
The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times. By afternoon, there is a chance of rainfall due to formation of convective clouds towards the east and south.
The weather will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and western areas. Humidity can go up to 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands today.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures can go up to 47°C in the internal areas, and as low as 25°C in the internal region, along with the coastal areas and islands.
