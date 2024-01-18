UAE weather: Chance of rain; alert issued for rough seas

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 7:37 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The clouds that form over western areas and islands may bring light rain late at night.

Temperatures are set to reach 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and drop to 19°C and 20°C in the emirates respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be rough, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf, and rough by early morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

The NCM has actually issued a yellow alert for rough seas today.

