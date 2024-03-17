UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Sheikha Manal attributed the rise in ranks to the country's leadership and their eagerness to enhance women's representation in different sectors
The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over island regions and some coastal areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of light rainfall, with an increase in temperatures.
The weather will get humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 14ºC in internal areas of the country and reach a high of 37ºC.
