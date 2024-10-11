UAE: Valleys overflow, yellow alert issued as heavy rains lash parts of country

Cars can be seen moving slowly through flooded roads, while little waterfalls snake down large mountains
As heavy rains lash parts of the country for the second day, valleys have been overflowing and waterfalls can be seen snaking down mountains.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert on Friday, October 11, urging residents to be cautious during these weather conditions and stay away from areas prone to flash floods.
The authority also put out a yellow alert, for some parts in the country's east – mostly Fujairah. Take a look at the map below:
Storm Centre took to X to share videos of flooding on roads, heavy showers, waterfalls and overflowing valleys. Watch the video below to witness the wonderful wadis of Masafi that are now flowing.
Some waterfalls were also spotted in the same region. Take a look at the little trails of water snaking down the large mountains.
Heavy rains have also caused water to pool up on roads. Cars can be seen moving slowly through the muddy waters – the movement of these vehicles creating waves in the shallow flood.
The heavy rain can also be seen in the video below, as it showers the roads and vehicles passing by.
Yesterday, the National Centre of Meteorology said that is currently monitoring the presence of a low-pressure system that is expected to deepen into tropical depression in the next week.
The National Centre of Meteorology alerted residents of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India. This is expected to move towards the central Arabian Sea and deepen on October 14 and 15.
The NCM stated that tropical events often undergo many rapid and sudden changes, and that it will update on any developments on the situation.
NCM advised residents in the eastern and northern parts of the country to stay away from low-lying areas as these locations are prone to flash floods.
The weather department also urged residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In cases where they must drive, residents are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution when driving. When visibility is reduced, it is important to switch on their low beam lights. Residents are also reminded to follow weather forecasts and be ready to comply with instructions
Meanwhile, in a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution while driving in rainy weather. Motorists are also urged to adhere to speed limits shown on electronic signs and billboards.
