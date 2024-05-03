UAE: Unstable weather conditions now over, says NCEMA

Spelling bee contest, storytelling with puppets, book donation drive among activities at 7-day event at Saadiyat Island
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has announced an end to unstable weather conditions in the country.
This was achieved by authorities who stepped up monitoring and follow-up operations, aiming to take necessary measures to handle the situation proactively.
The National Centre of Meteorology has also confirmed that the weather conditions being witnessed by the country have come to an end. The severity of the situation gradually eased from Thursday evening, when it receded in the north and east of the country.
The Ministry of Interior said that central operating rooms and specialised work teams were fully prepared to proactively deal with the unstable weather conditions.
The authority added that teams worked in a preventive manner to ensure the safety of lives and properties. They will continue field work to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on all roads affected by the unstable weather.
