Video: Thunderstorm, hail in some parts of UAE on Tuesday

Photo: Screengrab from Storm Centre/Instagram

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:27 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:36 AM

Heavy rain and hail was seen yesterday, bringing relief to residents amidst scorching heat. Yellow and orange alerts were issued in some parts by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and Abu Dhabi police cautioned motorists to follow changing speed limits and observe safety measures.

Watch below, a video shared by Storm Centre on Instagram where lightning struck the Al-Qua Razin area:

According to NCM, heavy rain with hail was also seen on Tuesday in the region of Al Dhafra's Gasyoura.

Today, the weather department forecasted that conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Some convective clouds may form towards the east and south. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.