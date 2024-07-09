E-Paper

UAE: Temperatures hit new high this year, cross 50ºC

With the country experiencing peak summer the Ministry of Health of and Prevention earlier clarified what a heatwave is

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:13 PM

Temperatures are now soaring in the UAE, with mercury touching 50.8ºC in Sweihan, today. This was recorded at 3.45pm, local time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Just yesterday, on July 8, 2024, the country saw a high of 50.7ºC – so the mercury has breached the 50ºC-mark twice consecutively.


With the country experiencing peak summer, which begins in mid-July, according to an expert, the Ministry of Health of and Prevention earlier clarified what a heatwave is.


This mere rise in temperature cannot be classified as a heatwave. The ministry clarified by stating that heat waves occur when temperatures exceed their normal average for several consecutive days.

Despite the high heat across the country, some areas will get respite as summer showers are expected till September.

