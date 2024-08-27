UAE: Temperature crosses 50℃ mark; is peak summer over?

File Photo

Temperatures continue to soar as the mercury touched 50.7°C today in Suihan (Al Ain). This was recorded at 1.30pm local time, the National Centre of Meteorology announced.

The UAE earlier recorded temperatures crossing the 50°C mark twice, both in July. While the heat continues, peak summer ended with the spotting of the Suhail star on August 24.

However, temperatures will not drop immediately, although a gradual decrease will be seen during the night-time. The period that residents are currently in ('Sufriya' - approximately 40 days after the star's rise) indicates the first changes in weather, transitioning from intense summer to cooler temperatures.

Amid high temperatures, the UAE government's midday break from June 15 to September 15 offers some relief to residents, particularly those working outside. Working under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3.00pm is prohibited.

Companies who do not comply with the midday break will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee, with penalties reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.